Sitaram Yechury defends CPI(M)’s alliance with DMK

29 March 2021 01:09 IST

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has defended his party’s alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to comments made by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, Mr. Yechury said the party stood for efforts to save India by keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the communal forces in the country out of office. He was interacting with media persons in the Kerala capital on Sunday.

Adding that the Left front has been working to stop the dehumanisation of Indians, Mr. Yechury said CPI (M) was willing to join forces with whoever was willing to take it along to achieve the objective. Calling Mr. Haasan an old friend, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau member quipped, “If you miss the wood for the trees, what can I say.”

