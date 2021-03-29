Kerala

Sitaram Yechury defends CPI(M)’s alliance with DMK

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has defended his party’s alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to comments made by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, Mr. Yechury said the party stood for efforts to save India by keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the communal forces in the country out of office. He was interacting with media persons in the Kerala capital on Sunday.

Adding that the Left front has been working to stop the dehumanisation of Indians, Mr. Yechury said CPI (M) was willing to join forces with whoever was willing to take it along to achieve the objective. Calling Mr. Haasan an old friend, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau member quipped, “If you miss the wood for the trees, what can I say.”

Related Topics
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 1:09:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sitaram-yechury-defends-cpims-alliance-with-dmk/article34185929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY