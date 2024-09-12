GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sitaram Yechury: An affable comrade who played peacemaker in Kerala

In 2016 after the Assembly win, when the CPI(M) chose Pinarayi Vijayan to lead the government contrary to the wishes of V.S. Achuthanandan, it was Yechury who assuaged the party veteran’s hurt sentiments. He chose to respond to sneering remarks with a smile — a quality that helped him become one of the architects of the INDIA bloc involving the Congress, even when the Kerala unit of his party abhorred the idea

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Kochi

S Anandan
S. Anandan
Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

In 2016, soon after the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front coasted to victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, riding primarily on the popularity of veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan, a crisis of immense proportions loomed over the win.

The party chose to elect the then State secretary, Pinarayi Vijayan, to helm the new government, contrary to the wishes of Mr. Achuthanandan, who was in his early 90s at the time. Sitaram Yechury, the party general secretary, assuaged the veteran leader’s hurt sentiments by describing him as “the Fidel Castro” of the party in Kerala. This helped ease tensions.

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, passes away

Sitaram, as he was fondly called by his party comrades, had a reputation for being affable to a fault. In arguments, he never lost his cool, nor did he reject a critical or even uncharitable question.

He chose to respond to sneering remarks with a smile — a quality that helped him become one of the architects of the INDIA bloc involving the Congress, even when the Kerala unit of his party abhorred the idea.

Mr. Yechury acted as the bridge that linked warring factions in the party and with democratic forces outside of it.

Also read | Sitaram Yechury, the quintessential Marxist-Leninist

His intellectual brilliance shone bright from his college days, says M.A. Baby, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member, who had worked with Mr. Yechury from the late 1970s.

“As editor of Student Struggle, which became a magazine when its office was moved to Delhi, he got it redesigned and commissioned scholarly articles on many things, including the theory of relativity. He asked me to interview Cuban filmmaker Tomas Alea for the magazine. B.T. Ranadive used to observe his work closely with appreciation,” says Mr. Baby.

Mr. Yechury was adept at preparing minutes of meetings in tiny notepads. “He had very legible handwriting and a sharp mind,” says Mr. Baby, whose discussions with Mr. Yechury ranged from politics to culture, society, books, music, and tennis. After their meetings, they would find time to discuss Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal matches. “He was a good tennis player, too,” Mr. Baby recalls.

An avid reader, Mr. Yechury, a central secretariat member of the party at the time, was chosen to draft the party’s positions after the setbacks to socialism in Eastern Europe and the disintegration of the Soviet Union at the 14th party congress of the CPI(M) in Madras (now Chennai) in 1992.

In the presence of many stalwarts, he was asked to present the resolution. It was at this party congress that he was elected to the Polit Bureau, recalls Mr. Baby.

Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities 

Mr. Yechury, Mr. Baby believes, carried the moral courage, democratic spirit, and intellectual might to challenge the rising undemocratic practices in the country.

CPI(M) veteran S. Ramachandran Pillai, who worked with Mr. Yechury from 1985 until Mr. Pillai left organisational roles in the party due to age criteria, views Mr. Yechury’s demise as a loss for the Left parties and democracy.

“He was good at international affairs and had a solid understanding of economics. This was beneficial for the party. We were all like a family, as we stayed in the same building in Delhi for many years,” Mr. Pillai recalls.

Actor Mammootty called him an efficient statesman and a wonderful human being.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.