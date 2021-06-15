SIT to visit Muttil

Thrissur

15 June 2021 23:34 IST

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate illegal tree felling will look into all such cases across the State, SIT head ADGP S. Sreejith has said.

“An FIR has been registered and cases, including that for theft, will be charged against those involved in illegal tree felling. A control room has been opened to receive complaints,” he told mediapersons after a meeting here on Tuesday.

The SIT will visit Muttil in Wayanad district on Wednesday. The team will visit sites where large-scale tree felling has been reported, if needed, he added. Along with the SIT, the Forest Department will continue its investigation in cases under its limits, Mr. Sreejith said.

Advertising

Advertising