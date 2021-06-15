Kerala

SIT to visit Muttil

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate illegal tree felling will look into all such cases across the State, SIT head ADGP S. Sreejith has said.

“An FIR has been registered and cases, including that for theft, will be charged against those involved in illegal tree felling. A control room has been opened to receive complaints,” he told mediapersons after a meeting here on Tuesday.

The SIT will visit Muttil in Wayanad district on Wednesday. The team will visit sites where large-scale tree felling has been reported, if needed, he added. Along with the SIT, the Forest Department will continue its investigation in cases under its limits, Mr. Sreejith said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 11:36:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sit-to-visit-muttil/article34825495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY