SIT to probe multiple break-in attempts in Ernakulam triggering speculation about ‘Kuruva thieves’

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to probe the alleged multiple break-in attempts across North Paravur and Vadakkekara police station limits in Ernakulam, triggering rumours that the infamous ‘Kuruva thieves’ were behind it.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena said that the North Paravur and Vadakkekara police had registered one case each for attempted thefts related to the incidents. However, the first information reports (FIRs) had no mention of the Kuruva thieves.

Mr. Saxena said that no evidence had been received in the preliminary investigation confirming the presence of Kuruva thieves. However, night patrol has been intensified across the Rural police limits, and additional personnel have been deployed for surveillance at railway stations, bus stands, and other key points.

Panic erupted in the affected areas after CCTV footage of the attempted break-ins surfaced, sparking speculation about Kuruva thieves. While the incidents were reported within the Ernakulam Rural police limits, Kochi City police have also enhanced security and intensified night patrol since the footage went viral on social media.

The Vadakkekara police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for attempting theft at a household in Chendamangalam village around 2.20 a.m. on Wednesday (November 13).

“We have not yet found any evidence to suggest the presence of Kuruva thieves. There have been multiple reports of attempted thefts, but the CCTV images are grainy and do not provide clear visuals of the two suspects, who were seen wearing dhotis with their faces covered. Since no valuables were stolen, there is no ground for filing additional cases,” said sources from Vadakkekara police.

The reported break-ins occurred on Wednesday between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. At Karimbadam, a family was reportedly alerted by a loud thud at the backdoor. The suspects had fled when the lights were turned on. It was later discovered that attempts had been made to remove the bolt of the door. In another case, family members reportedly spotted the thieves after switching on the lights when a newborn baby started crying. An abandoned iron rod was also found outside another house.

There were recent reports about the presence of Kuruva thieves in Alappuzha.

