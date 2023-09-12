HamberMenu
SIT to probe disparaging campaign against Ayyankali: Pinarayi

September 12, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe what the Opposition termed a concerted social media attempt to defame social reformer and renaissance leader Ayyankali.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan flagged the disparaging campaign in the Assembly as a submission on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram and the Ernakulam Town North police had launched separate probes to unmask those behind the vilification campaign.

Mr. Vijayan said the social media vilification campaign mocked the right to free movement of marginalised sections of society launched by Ayyankali.

The government approached Facebook and removed several defamatory posts against Ayyankali and the movement he led.

The Chief Minister said the police also detected the physical identity of the malefactors and prosecuted them. Defaming Ayyankali meant ridiculing the historic progressive movement that shaped modern Kerala, he added.

