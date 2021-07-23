SIT to probe coop. bank loan scam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the ₹350-crore loan scam centred around the CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.

He said some bad apples had caused the scam. They had exploited the people's trust. The CPI(M) would never condone their action. The party had never benefited from fraud. It had consistently opposed such felonious tendencies in society. Some quarters were using the one-off bank fraud to tarnish the State’s cooperative sector. The party would act strongly against the perpetrators, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the Opposition’s attempt to wrong-foot the LDF government on the trumped-up charge that Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had shielded a sex offender had failed.