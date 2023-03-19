ADVERTISEMENT

SIT to investigate Alappuzha fake currency case

March 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case related to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes from Alappuzha last month. In a statement on Sunday, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John said the probe would be led by Alappuzha Crime Branch Dy.SP P.V. Ramesh Kumar.

The police have so far arrested eight people in the case. They are M. Jishamol, Suresh Babu, Haneesh Hakeem, Shanil, Shifas, Gokul, Anil Kumar and Ajeesh, all hailing from Alappuzha. Besides, the police have named three others — Saneer, Akhil and Anas — in the case. Both Saneer and Akhil are accused in the Kayamkulam fake note case and they are currently lodged in jail.

7 counterfeit notes

Earlier this month, the police arrested Jishamol, an Agriculture department official, in the case. She was held after a staff member of a shop at Iron Bridge tried to deposit seven counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination at the Convent Square branch of Federal Bank on February 23. After the bank authorities filed a police complaint, the investigators traced the fake notes to Jishamol.

The police said that Jishamol had been given fake notes by Ajeesh, a martial arts trainer from Gurupuram in Alappuzha. “Alappuzha native Haneesh Hakeem is the one who brought counterfeit notes to Alappuzha. He sourced the fake notes through the Kayamkulam case accused Saneer and Akhil hailing from Wayanad and Kannur respectively. Hakeem’s friend Shanil helped him to distribute the fake notes by handing them over to Anas, Shifas, Gokul, Suresh Babu and Anil Kumar,” said an official.

The police said the arrested were currently in judicial custody and they would soon seek custody of the accused for detailed interrogation.

