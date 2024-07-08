SIT to begin probe into issue of fake title deeds in Idukki next week

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to investigate the alleged involvement of government officials in the forging of title deeds in Idukki district, including in Munnar, will begin its probe next week.

Officials said a group of revenue and Crime Branch officials would assist the SIT to complete the probe.

The team is headed by K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone. H. Dineshan, Director of Social Justice; and Pious George, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narcotic Cell, Idukki; are the members.

K. Sethuraman told The Hindu that the SIT would begin the probe after holding a meeting next week. “A Crime Branch (CB) team had earlier probed the fake title deed issue and we have sought the help of the CB,” said the official.

“Before launching the probe, we need to collect the files related to the forged title deed case,” said Mr. Sethuraman.

Mr. Dineshan said that a 10-member team was sought from the Revenue department. “The revenue team will include two tahsildars,” he said.

According to officials, initially the team will submit a report on the involvement of revenue officials in forging the title deeds. “The fake title deed case in Munnar is a complicated one, and the team needs a minimum of three months to submit a detailed report,” said a source.

According to officials, 18 files related to the forged title deeds were in courts and various offices. The team will collect the files before launching a detailed investigation.

In April 2004, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Rajan Madhekar submitted a report to the government stating that 3,000 forged title deeds were issued in Idukki. The report also contained the details of revenue officials who issued the deeds. Based on the report, the Kerala High Court directed the State government to constitute a special team to probe the issue.

