SIT submits report on Chokramudi hills

A special investigation team (SIT) deputed by Idukki District Collector V. Vigneswari to probe the alleged large-scale construction activities on Chokramudi hills submitted its report on Thursday. According to sources, the report cites serious lapses on the part of revenue officials for the encroachment of government land on the ecologically fragile hills.

Assistant Land Revenue Commissioner led a high-level team that visited the hills and collected evidence.

Meanwhile, Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan issued notices to 44 persons who own land in the area to appear for a hearing on land verification. According to officials, the hearing will be held on October 14. The notice states that the title deed holder or person concerned should appear for the hearing with proper documents.

