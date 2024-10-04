ADVERTISEMENT

SIT submits report on Chokramudi hills

Published - October 04, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team (SIT) deputed by Idukki District Collector V. Vigneswari to probe the alleged large-scale construction activities on Chokramudi hills submitted its report on Thursday. According to sources, the report cites serious lapses on the part of revenue officials for the encroachment of government land on the ecologically fragile hills.

Assistant Land Revenue Commissioner led a high-level team that visited the hills and collected evidence.

Meanwhile, Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan issued notices to 44 persons who own land in the area to appear for a hearing on land verification. According to officials, the hearing will be held on October 14. The notice states that the title deed holder or person concerned should appear for the hearing with proper documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US