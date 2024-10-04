GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT submits report on Chokramudi hills

Published - October 04, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team (SIT) deputed by Idukki District Collector V. Vigneswari to probe the alleged large-scale construction activities on Chokramudi hills submitted its report on Thursday. According to sources, the report cites serious lapses on the part of revenue officials for the encroachment of government land on the ecologically fragile hills.

Assistant Land Revenue Commissioner led a high-level team that visited the hills and collected evidence.

Meanwhile, Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan issued notices to 44 persons who own land in the area to appear for a hearing on land verification. According to officials, the hearing will be held on October 14. The notice states that the title deed holder or person concerned should appear for the hearing with proper documents.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.