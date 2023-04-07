SIT questions Vijesh Pillai

April 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KANNUR

A special investigation team (SIT) on Friday started questioning Vijesh Pillai, CEO of Bengaluru-based OTT platform Action, in connection with a case filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM)] in which he is alleged of conspiracy for unlawful gain and tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister, his family and CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan.

The case was filed by CPI(M) Taliparamba area secretary K. Santhosh demanding an investigation against Mr. Pillai and gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Mr. Pillai, who was summoned to the Taliparamaba police station on Friday morning, was questioned by Taliparamba Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Vinod who is part of the seven-member SIT formed by Kannur District Police Chief (Rural) P. Hemalatha. Mr. Vinod said Mr. Pillai was served the notice a week ago and he was summoned to appear before the investigation team on Friday. He was questioned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Swapna, via Facebook live, had earlier accused Mr. Pillai of approaching her as an emissary of Mr. Govindan and offering her money to withdraw the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister and his family. She also accused Mr. Pillai of threatening her with dire consequences if she failed to adhere to the demands.

Mr. Santhosh, in his complaint, termed the actions of both the persons “highly suspicious“ and alleged a larger conspiracy at the behest of “certain anti-social elements.”

“It is aimed at unlawful gains and at tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister, his family members, and the State secretary, thereby causing alarm and fear in the minds of the common people and induce Opposition parties to commit riot against the State government in the light of such allegations,“ he said in his complaint.

Mr. Santhosh claimed that the allegations were made with “a malicious intention” to damage the reputation of the CPI(M).