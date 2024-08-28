SIT probing sexual harassment charges in Malayalam film industry records statement of woman actor

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate the sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry met a woman actor who raised allegations against four actors, two production controllers and a lawyer at her apartment at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The team led by DIG Ajitha Beegum was recording the statement of the petitioner who had dispatched seven separate petitions to the SIT by email on Tuesday. On her arrival, Ms. Beegum told the media that the SIT would thoroughly investigate all complaints. She was accompanied by SIT member and AIG, Coastal Police, G. Poonkuzhali.

A decision on whether to register a case on the petitions is likely to be taken based on the statements of the petitioner. Complaints relate to incidents dating back more than a decade.

Another former junior artiste had also mailed two petitions against an actor and a director to the SIT on Tuesday.

A meeting of SIT held at the State Police Headquarters on Tuesday had decided to take over all cases related to sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

