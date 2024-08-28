ADVERTISEMENT

SIT probing sexual harassment charges in Malayalam film industry records statement of woman actor

Published - August 28, 2024 01:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The actor had raised allegations against four actors, two production controllers and a lawyer

The Hindu Bureau

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate the sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry met a woman actor who raised allegations against four actors, two production controllers and a lawyer at her apartment at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The team led by DIG Ajitha Beegum was recording the statement of the petitioner who had dispatched seven separate petitions to the SIT by email on Tuesday. On her arrival, Ms. Beegum told the media that the SIT would thoroughly investigate all complaints. She was accompanied by SIT member and AIG, Coastal Police, G. Poonkuzhali.

Kerala Police register FIR against actor Siddique on charges of rape and criminal intimidation

A decision on whether to register a case on the petitions is likely to be taken based on the statements of the petitioner. Complaints relate to incidents dating back more than a decade.

A day after dissolution of AMMA executive committee, differing voices emerge in Malayalam actors’ body

Another former junior artiste had also mailed two petitions against an actor and a director to the SIT on Tuesday.

A meeting of SIT held at the State Police Headquarters on Tuesday had decided to take over all cases related to sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

