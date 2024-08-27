SIT prepares road map for high-profile probe into sexual abuse charges dogging Mollywood

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the alleged sexual exploitation in the Malayalam movie industry has reportedly prepared a road map for what portends to be a highly complex, legally challenging, public attention-rivetting and politically sensitive police probe.

The high-profile criminal inquiry could draw several top stars, producers, directors, and at least one ruling front legislator to its centre, potentially putting them at risk of severe legal jeopardy.

A senior official said the current investigation was anything but an open-and-shut case. Given the behind-time nature of the alleged sexual offences, he said, the police would have to get a fix on dates, locations, and records of past financial transactions, including receipts, to build a timeline for effective prosecution.

The SIT might rely on survivors’ contemporaneous statements to friends, text messages, e-mails, personal journals, e-mails, voice and video clips and social media accounts to build a watertight case.

The investigation might entail discretely interviewing high-profile industry figures, chiefly women, possibly also as character witnesses, to mine the past propensities of victims and perpetrators to gauge their credibility.

For now, the police have commenced the investigation based on the first-person accounts of “coercive” sexual acts at workplaces, unwelcome sexual comments and advances on film sets and at least one alleged instance of trafficking a junior woman artist to a producer for sex that emerged on social and mainstream media following the release of the damning K. Hema Committee report last week.

By some accounts, the survivors who went public with their grievances last weekend have expressed willingness to have their statements recorded in camera by magistrate courts, potentially giving investigators considerable latitude in fixing responsibility.

The incriminating testimonies and evidence recorded by the Hema committee, which flagged endemic sexual exploitation and gender discrimination in the industry, remained classified and did not fall under the SIT’s mandate presently. The Kerala High Court will likely take a call on the matter soon.

A survivor told reporters that a woman IPS officer in the SIT had contacted her. “The officer sounded sympathetic and protective,” she said. A law enforcer said painstaking fact-checking would follow empathetic listening.

Meanwhile, the State police ordered local police stations to transfer cases related to the scandal to the SIT. They have also reinforced the unit with more women officers.