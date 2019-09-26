SIT opens criminal investigation against builders

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Crime Branch officials has opened a criminal investigation into the illegal appropriation of lakeside government land to build five high-rise waterfront apartments in blatant violation of coastal zone regulation norms at Maradu in Kochi in 2007.

The Supreme Court had flagged the transgressions by the four builders and ordered the demolition of the scenic waterfront apartments. Officials said the SIT inquiry would centre on two cases of cheating registered on Wednesday against the builders by Maradu and Panangadu police.

The FIRs have named promoters of Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing as the main accused in the case. Top officials said Maradu panchayat (later municipality) officers would also figure as accused in the case.

Multiple layers of contracts, subcontracts, manipulation of revenue records, under-the-table favours, backhanders to politicians and offer of sponsored apartments to key government facilitators had resulted in the high-profile construction fraud that has left more than 350 flat owners in the lurch.

Officials said they also suspect the builders of having paid bribes to Maradu local body officials and local politicians since they broke earth for the controversial project in 2006.

The scandal has also roiled the real estate sector in Kerala, with several investors shying away from investing in future building projects in flood-ravaged State. The Maradu flat case had worked its way through various courts since 2006. The Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) had flagged the projects as illegal.

The Supreme Court found that Maradu panchayat had overlooked the cautionary reports of KCZMA and other environmental watchdogs and sanctioned the project in brazen violation of the law. Investigators said that several persons had bought the apartments knowing well that their ownership and residence would be subject to the final decision of the court. They would also seek newspaper advertisements placed by the promoters to bolster the case of cheating registered against them.

Moreover, the SIT would investigate how the construction fraud had transpired with the knowledge of successive government and whether any State functionaries or politicians had stakes in the high rise apartments.