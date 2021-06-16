SIT launches probe into tree felling

Team visits Muttil, collects evidence

A special investigation team (SIT) led by Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, S. Sreejith on Wednesday began investigation into the illegal felling of centuries-old rosewood trees on Revenue pattaya land under the Muttil South village limits in the district.

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting of senior officials at Vythiri here, Mr. Sreejith said that the comprehensive investigation would bring all culprits behind the alleged felling of reserved trees in the State before law.

“The main purpose of the team is the coordination of the investigations by various departments, including the Forest, Vigilance and Police, into the illegal tree felling,” Mr. Sreejith said, adding that the team would ensure proper proceedings in the cases registered in this connection. The team would also verify the cases registered against innocent people who were misled by those involved, Mr. Sreejith said.

The team collected evidence from senior officials of various departments and visited the sites at Muttil from where massive felling of rosewood trees was reported.

Other districts

The team would visit Thrissur and Ernakulam districts on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Other members of the team, including G. Sparjan Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Crime), K.V. Santhoshkumar, Police Superintendent (Crime Branch); P. Dhanesh Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (Flying Squad, Kozhikode); and V. Balakrishnan (Vigilance, Kasaragod), accompanied Mr. Sreejith.