SIT in Patna to investigate basketball player Lithara’s death

A special investigation team (SIT) will launch a probe into the unnatural death of national basketball player K.C. Lithara at Patna in Bihar.

This follows a request by Loktantrik Janata Dal State secretary Saleem Madavoor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Madavoor was informed by the Chief Minister’s office on Friday that the complaint had been forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, Patna. An SIT under Sanjay Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Patna, has been formed. M.S. Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, will supervise the probe.