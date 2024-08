SIT headed by woman IPS officer may probe allegations of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a woman IPS officer is likely to be formed shortly for conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment raised against a few actors of Malayalam cinema as the issue has snowballed into a political controversy in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few women had the other day publicly named Siddique and Edavela Babu, former general secretaries of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), filmmaker Ranjith, and actors Mukesh, Sudheesh, and Riyas Khan for sexually harassing or misbehaving with them. The public disclosures reportedly forced the State government to change its earlier stand that it required a complaint or legally relevant materials to act on the allegations and the Hema committee report.

The government would ask the SIT to carry out the inquiry under Section 173 (1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which states that a woman police officer shall record the information given by a woman against whom sexual offences have been committed or attempted, sources said.

Within 14 days

The Act states that the officer in charge of a police station may conduct the preliminary inquiry within 14 days of receiving the information relating to the commission of any cognizable offence to ascertain whether there is a prima facie case. Such an inquiry shall be conducted in cases for which a punishment of imprisonment not less than three years and up to seven years has been prescribed. If the police officer refuses to record the information, the complainant can send the information in writing and by post to the Superintendent of Police concerned, according to the Act, sources said.

Pressured by Oppn.

The developments in the Malayalam film industry have evolved into a political storm in the State with the Opposition parties alleging that the government was siding with the perpetrators of sexual violence in not acting on the report that was submitted nearly four years ago. The Opposition parties are also planning to step up pressure on the government by initiating legal proceedings in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.