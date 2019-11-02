SIT gets permission to arrest Jolly

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi serial murder case has secured the permission of the Thamarassery Munsif Magistrate court to arrest Jolly Shaju in the murder of Mathew Manchadiyil, the fourth victim in the killings.

District Crime Branch sources said her arrest would be recorded on Monday.

She had already been arrested in the suspected murders of three other victims — Roy Thomas, Sily Sebastian and her daughter Alphine. Roy Thomas was Jolly's first husband.

She got married to Shaju Zacharia after the suspicious death of his first wife Sily Sebastian and daughter Alphine. According to Crime Branch officials, Jolly was the one who executed the murders by giving them cyanide-laced food.

On completing the evidence gathering process in the fourth case, the SIT would move the court again to record her formal arrests in the other two incidents in which her father-in-law Tom Thomas and mother-in-law Annamma Thomas were murdered. In both the cases, the police would move the court seeking her custody to complete the pending evidence gathering process.

Bail plea rejected

Meanwhile, advocates representing Aloor Associates moved the District and Sessions Court seeking bail for Jolly in the first case in which she allegedly murdered her first husband Roy Thomas using cyanide-laced food. In the bail application, they argued that Roy Thomas died of cardiac arrest and the SIT was trying to fabricate a murder case for just media attention. However, the application was not considered by the court on Saturday.