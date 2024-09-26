SIT formed to track down missing youth

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya has formed a new special investigation team to track down Adam Jo Antony, a 20-year-old from Palluruthy, who went missing nearly two months ago.

The team will be led by Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police Kiran P.B. and comprises Palluruthy Station House Officer Girish Kumar, grade sub inspector Xavier P.J., senior civil police officer Chandrakumar C.R., and civil police officer Vineeth.

In his first media briefing after assuming charge, Mr. Vimaladitya had assured to seriously take up the issue of the missing youngster. Adam has been missing since he went out for daily cycling in the early hours of July 28. His parents have since then lodged a complaint for missing person with the Palluruthy police who have failed to track him down.

The youngster had left behind his mobile phone and wallet making it difficult for the investigation team to track him down using his mobile tower location. The money credited to his account also remains intact. Neither had he taken his clothes.

Information about the missing person may be shared with the numbers 0484-2232944 and 949798108.

