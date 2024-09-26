GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT formed to track down missing youth

Published - September 26, 2024 12:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya has formed a new special investigation team to track down Adam Jo Antony, a 20-year-old from Palluruthy, who went missing nearly two months ago.

The team will be led by Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police Kiran P.B. and comprises Palluruthy Station House Officer Girish Kumar, grade sub inspector Xavier P.J., senior civil police officer Chandrakumar C.R., and civil police officer Vineeth.

In his first media briefing after assuming charge, Mr. Vimaladitya had assured to seriously take up the issue of the missing youngster. Adam has been missing since he went out for daily cycling in the early hours of July 28. His parents have since then lodged a complaint for missing person with the Palluruthy police who have failed to track him down.

A family’s agonising wait for youngster who went missing two months ago

The youngster had left behind his mobile phone and wallet making it difficult for the investigation team to track him down using his mobile tower location. The money credited to his account also remains intact. Neither had he taken his clothes.

Information about the missing person may be shared with the numbers 0484-2232944 and 949798108.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:33 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.