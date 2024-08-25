GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT formed to probe charges of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema, four women officers part of the team

IG G. Sparjan Kumar will lead the team that will be supervised by H. Venkitesh, ADGP

Updated - August 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
IG G. Sparjan Kumar will lead the SIT team consisting of S. Ajeetha Begum, DIG; Merin Joseph, SP, Crime Branch (HQ); G. Poonkuzhali, AIG, Coastal Police; Aiswarya Dongre, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy; V. Ajith, AIG Law and Order; and S. Madhusoodanan, (SP Crime Branch), to probe charges of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of senior women police officers has been constituted for conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against a few actors of Malayalam cinema. IG G. Sparjan Kumar will lead the team. H. Venkitesh, ADGP (Crime Branch), will supervise the functioning of the SIT, according to a government communication.

The team will have S. Ajeetha Begum, DIG; Merin Joseph, SP, Crime Branch (HQ); G. Poonkuzhali, AIG, Coastal Police; Aiswarya Dongre, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy; V. Ajith, AIG Law and Order; and S. Madhusoodanan, (SP Crime Branch); as its members.

Initial stance of govt.

The decision comes in the wake of a few women accusing Siddique and Edavela Babu, former general secretaries of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), filmmaker Ranjith, and actors Mukesh, Sudheesh, and Riyas Khan of sexually harassing or misbehaving with them. The public disclosures reportedly forced the State government to change its earlier stand that it required a complaint or legally relevant materials to act on the allegations and the K. Hema Committee report.

Explosive “Me Too” moment in Malayalam cinema industry wrongfoots LDF government

The developments in the Malayalam film industry have evolved into a political storm in the State with the Opposition parties alleging that the government was siding with the perpetrators of sexual violence in not acting on the report that was submitted nearly four years ago. The Opposition parties are also planning to step up pressure on the government by initiating legal proceedings in the case.

The SIT will have to carry out the preliminary inquiry under Section 173 (1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which states that a woman police officer shall record the information given by a woman against whom sexual offences have been committed or attempted, sources said.

Within 14 days

The officer in charge of a police station may conduct the preliminary inquiry within 14 days of receiving the information relating to the commission of any cognisable offence to ascertain whether there is a prima facie case. Such an inquiry shall be conducted in cases for which a punishment of imprisonment not less than three years and up to seven years has been prescribed. If the police officer refuses to record the information, the complainant can send it in writing and by post to the Superintendent of Police concerned, according to the Act, sources said.

