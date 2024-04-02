ADVERTISEMENT

SIT formed to investigate Sugandhagiri tree felling

April 02, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A four-member team constituted at a high-level meeting

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting convened by Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) of its vigilance wing to probe the illegal felling of trees at Sugandhagiri in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Conservator of Forests (Intelligence and Enforcement), Kottayam, will head the probe. The divisional forest officers (DFO) of the flying squad wings in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Ernakulam are the members of the team.

The team will inquire into the massive tree felling in the Sugandhagiri Cardamom Project area, near Vythiri. The Forests department had registered a case against six persons in connection with the incident. Two forest officials, including the Kalpetta section forest officers, have been suspended for alleged involvement.

