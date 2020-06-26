SIT arrests two more in actor extortion bid case

KOCHI

26 June 2020 22:12 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the racket of imposters that targeted young aspiring actors arrested two more persons on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Salam and Abubacker.

While the former was caught while attempting to surrender before a court in the city, the latter was arrested from Vadanappally in Thrissur.

Advertising

Advertising

The gang was busted after the Maradu police arrested four persons on Wednesday on a petition filed by the mother of actor Shamna Kasim that a group had threatened to endanger her daughter and attempted extortion after getting in touch with the family in the garb of a marriage proposal for Ms. Kasim.

It soon emerged that they were part of a nine-member gang that lured young aspiring actors by dangling acting offers in movies as three women petitioned the police about their ploy and how they were cheated of their money and gold ornaments.

More complainants

“We have received complaints from four more victims while another two are expected to follow suit on Saturday,” said Vijay Sakhare, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Abdul Salam, who was arrested on Friday, was reportedly part of the entourage that visited the house of Ms. Kasim under the guise of taking forward the marriage proposal.

While being taken away from the court Abdul Salam told mediapersons that he had gone in good faith and that he was not part of any nefarious plan.