Kerala

Sister Sephy moves HC against verdict

Sister Sephy, one of the two convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case, on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Kerala High Court against the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Special Court verdict finding her guilty and awarding life term to her in the case.

In her appeal filed through senior lawyer P. Vijayabhanu, she contended that there was no evidence to show that Father Thomas Kottoor, another convict and Sister Sephy, third accused, had met each other on the night of March 26, 1992. There was nothing on record to show that the injuries found on the body of the deceased were inflicted by the accused persons or any one of them.

The appeal filed by Fr. Kottoor is also pending before the court.

