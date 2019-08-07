Sister Lucy who protested against Bishop Franco Mulakkal dismissed

The Catholic religious order Franciscan Clarist Congregation has dismissed one of its members, Sister Lucy Kalapura, through a decree dated May 11.

A resident of Franciscan Clarist convent at Mananthawady in Wayanad, Sister Lucy shot into popularity after participating in a protest in Kochi against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, who was accused of raping a nun.

The protest, which lasted for over a fortnight, ended with the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. The Clarists had accused Sister Lucy of living a life against the style and substance of the Congregation. The letter claimed that the dismissal followed Sister Lucy’s failure to heed “canonical warnings.” She did not show “the needed remorse” and “failed to give satisfactory explanation for a lifestyle that was “in violation of the proper law of the FCC.”

The letter also said the general council of the congregation on May 11 decided “unanimously” on the dismissal. The order was sent to the Congregation for Oriental Churches through the Vatican representative in New Delhi and the Apostolic See had confirmed the dismissal, the Superior General’s letter said.

The Clarist Congregation said Sister Lucy could appeal within 10 days of receiving the dismissal order, issued on August 5 by Superior General Ann Joseph, to the Congregation for Oriental Churches, whereupon the dismissal would stand suspended.

Though Sister Lucy could not be contacted for comments, sources close to her indicated that she planned to appeal to the Congregation for Oriental Churches against the dismissal as well as seek legal redressal.

Meanwhile, the core committee of the Save Our Sisters’ forum, a combine of Catholic lay persons and priests, will meet here to consider the development. The forum had come out in strong support of the nun when showcause notices were served on her.

‘Action inhumane’

Meanwhile, Sister Lucy has said that the action against her is inhuman and she will fight it legally.

“I have served the congregation for more than 33 years. I haven’t done anything wrong. I haven’t led a life against the values of the Church. They cannot just throw me out. I will fight it legally,” Sr. Lucy said.