Sister Lucy ends fast at Karakkamala Convent

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) recently, ended her indefinite fast in front of the Karakkamala convent at Vellamunda in the district on Saturday late night.

Sister Lucy began the fast on Saturday evening in protest against the harassment of the convent authorities and demanding restoration of power supply to her room.

She alleged that some residents of the convent had destroyed the switchboard in her room two days ago.

Though she had filed a written complaint at the Vellamunda police station on Friday, the police failed to take up the case.

“However the police along with an electrician reached the spot around 10 p.m. on Saturday and restore power supply to my room,” Sister Lucy told The Hindu.

They could have amicably settled the issue earlier, she added.