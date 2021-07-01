Sister Lucy cannot continue her stay in convent: Kerala HC

KOCHI

01 July 2021 18:53 IST

Oral observation on the nun’s plea for police protection

The Kerala High Court on Thursday orally observed that Sister Lucy Kalappura cannot continue to stay in Franciscan Clarist Convent at Karakkamala, Wayanad, in view of the dismissal of her revision petition by the Supreme Tribunal of Signatura Apostolica of the Catholic Church.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan made the oral observation when a petition seeking police protection for her came up for hearing.

Sufficient time

The court also orally observed that in fact the petitioner could be granted sufficient time to vacate the convent and asked the petitioner to inform the court how much time she needed to pack up.

The counsel for the nun submitted that she had filed a suit before a munsiff court against the eviction notice and sought permission of the court to stay back till the disposal of her suit by the munsiff court.

‘Protection will continue’

The court said that it could not go into the issue of her right to stay in the convent while considering a petition seeking police protection. In fact, the court had already directed the police to maintain law and order and provide protection to her if needed. The police had ready taken steps to ensure protection by visiting the convent daily.

Senior Government Pleader P.P. Thajudeen submitted that wherever the nun chose to stay, the government would continue to provide her with adequate protection.