SISF personnel can be deployed to ensure security in hospitals, says govt.

May 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government submitted before the Kerala High Court on Thursday that State Industrial Security Force (SISF) personnel could be deployed in government hospitals to ensure safety of doctors and others.

The Health department would take a call on which hospitals need their presence. On their part, private hospitals would have to bear the expenses of the personnel.

The government submitted before the court a draft of the protocol that has to be adhered to while people who are in police custody are produced before doctors and magistrates. The court directed that the protocol be finalised and implemented, after hearing representatives of the Kerala Judicial Officers’ Association, the Kerala University of Health Sciences, Indian Medical Association, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association and the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association.

The court had earlier directed the government to improve security measures in hospitals in the wake of a spree of attacks on doctors and other staff. The directive by a Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kausar Edappagath came on a suo motu case after the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon, by an upper primary school teacher who turned violent at the Kottarakara taluk hospital earlier this month.

Compensation

A proposal to compensate family members of Vandana is under consideration, the government added, in response to a petition filed seeking ₹1 crore as compensation for her parents.

The court reminded of its earlier order to register an FIR within an hour of the intimation of an attack on medical professionals.