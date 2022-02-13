SISF cover for KSEB HQ: unions to launch protest

A section of the employees' unions of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have objected to the management's decision to hand over the security of the KSEB headquarters building at Pattom to the State Industrial Security Force (SISF).

Left unions, under the banner of the Samyuktha Samara Samiti, is launching an indefinite strike outside Vydyuthi Bhavan, the KSEB HQ, at 9.30 a.m. on Monday. According to the samiti, deploying SISF in critical installations such as dams and power stations is understandable. However, placing an office building such as the Vydyuthi Bhavan under SISF cover will only cause hardships to the public visiting it and also incur unnecessary financial liability for the KSEB.