Single shift for passenger reservation centres on Tuesday

August 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The computerised passenger reservation centres in Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Tuesday, similar to the Sunday work pattern, on account of Thiruvonam.

