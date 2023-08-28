Single shift for passenger reservation centres on Tuesday

The computerised passenger reservation centres in Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Tuesday, similar to the Sunday work pattern, on account of Thiruvonam.
August 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
