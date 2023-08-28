Single shift for passenger reservation centres on Tuesday

The computerised passenger reservation centres in Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Tuesday, similar to the Sunday work pattern, on account of Thiruvonam.
August 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The computerised passenger reservation centres in Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Tuesday, similar to the Sunday work pattern, on account of Thiruvonam.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE