Single judge’s directive to Kerala varsity senate to nominate member to V-C selection panel stayed

December 22, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed a single judge’s directive to the Kerala University senate to nominate a member to the the search-cum-selection committee, constituted by the Chancellor, for selection of a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for the university.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali also stayed the directive to the Chancellor to make a fresh notification constituting a new selection committee and proceed to ensure selection of the new Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.

The Bench issued the stay order on an appeal filed by Vishnu A. from Kollam and another person challenging the single judge’s order.

When the appeal came up for hearing, Elvin Peter P.J., counsel for the appellants, contended that the 2013 UGC regulations on the search committee had been superseded by the 2018 UGC Regulations. According to the 2018 Regulations, the Chancellor had no authority to constitute a search-cum-selection committee. Besides, the power vested with the Chancellor under section 10 of the Kerala University Act to nominate a person had gone away with the coming into force the 2018 Regulations. Therefore, the directives given by the single judge was contrary to the UGC Regulations, 2018.