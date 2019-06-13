TNAI for single entrance for all nursing courses

Welcoming most of the proposals in the draft National Education Policy (NEP), the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) has demanded that a single entrance examination be conducted for nursing courses across the country on the lines of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

While the Indian Nursing Council (INC) does not conduct an entrance test, various colleges in the country prescribe different methods of admissions, Roy K. George, president, TNAI, has said.

In Kerala, the selection of candidates for the nursing courses has got diluted over the last 5-6 years as admission is made on the basis of marks scored in Class XII or equivalent examinations. Earlier, it was through an entrance test. An all-India examination would help clearing the ambiguity in the manner of admitting students to the nursing courses, he says.

The proposal in the NEP for a common course for two years before branching out to different courses of medical, dental and nursing is a welcome step, which would ensure a single entrance test for all health-care professionals. Lateral entry to the medical and dental courses through an entrance examination after completing two years of nursing is also a welcome proposal that would benefit a number of students, says Mr. George.

Similarly, the proposal for an exit examination for nurses is an important step in bringing about standardised norms in nursing practices. The proposal says that only those clearing the exit examination would be able to register as nurses in the respective State councils, making them eligible to work. This would clear adverse remarks about the standards of nursing courses carried out in various States, he says.

The TNAI has been demanding abolishing the general nursing courses that provides only a diploma after three years of study. For anyone to work as a nurse, there should be only a graduate course, BSc Nursing. The INC has already taken steps in stopping the course in general nursing. The last batch to the course would be admitted in 2020.

Mr. George says the proposal of Nurse Practitioner (NP) is a progressive step in the NEP. While countries abroad have NP in the health-care system, the Indian system has not supported an independent practising nurse. An NP is a nurse who would have the power to write prescriptions in the given qualification.

The proposal has been given a thumbs down in the State because of the availability of large numbers of doctors, according to Mr. George.