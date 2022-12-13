Single-duty pattern has helped KSRTC reap dividends: Minister

December 13, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The new single-duty pattern implemented by the Kerala State Road Transport Cooperation (KSRTC) at the Parassala depot has yielded results with the operating ratio of buses increasing from 30 to 47 and the operating schedule from 881 to 1,760 during September-November, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said there had been a huge increase in the number of passengers and revenue of the KSRTC during this period. The new duty pattern was successfully implemented amid the attempts by some sections to thwart the system introduced under the Central Motor Transport Workers Act.

Not yet out of crisis

The KSRTC had 5,265 buses, but only about 4,000 buses were plying due to unscientific duty patterns, he said. The Minister also said that past borrowings at exorbitant interest rates to buy buses had sped up the downfall of the transport utility which was yet to recover from the severe financial crisis. Steps had been taken to purchase 1,783 new buses by taking a loan of ₹814 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a low-interest rate.

Out of 50 electric buses purchased for the Thiruvananthapuram city circular services, 40 buses were in service. Ten more buses would arrive soon. Steps for purchasing new diesel buses using plan funds had also been completed. The Corporation would get 125 new buses under the Smart City project.

Long-haul buses

The Minister said that after the Sabarimala season, the KSRTC would look at the possibility of pressing more buses on long-distance routes where private buses were plying. There was currently no salary arrears for the KSRTC employees. In addition to the ₹50 crore provided by the government, the KSRTC took an overdraft at 9% interest to pay the salary of the staff , said the Minister.