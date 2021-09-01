Single digital platform for delivery of govt. services

Thiruvananthapuram

01 September 2021 18:29 IST

Aadhaar Data Vault to protect information volunteered by citizens

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create a single digital platform for the delivery of various government services.

The Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RBDKI) project also seeks to create an online portal to identify and select beneficiaries of social welfare schemes transparently to ensure accurate targetting of pensions, relief, compensations, free housing, and subsidies.

The Cabinet also cleared the creation of an Aadhaar Data Vault to protect information volunteered by citizens. It sanctioned ₹34.32 crore for the project.

In an explanatory note, the Cabinet said the government funded more than 400 social welfare schemes. At present, different departments administered the schemes, resulting in the overlap. The proposed platform will bring the selection of beneficiaries and disbursal of welfare under one administrative umbrella to pre-empt such anomalies.

The scheme will render the selection of welfare pension payees transparent. It will consider the family as the base unit, create a unified registry of beneficiaries, and weed out those not eligible for welfare. The platform will also be a repository for social, economic, and health information of citizens.

Eligible persons not covered by the State’s welfare net can register their names via the portal. The government will issue identity cards to individuals and families on welfare.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Criminal Procedure Code to allow courts to issue summons to persons via electronic means and digital media.

It cancelled the decision to renew the lease of 78 cents of land held by the YMCA at Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the government would give the YMCA a chance to deposit the leasehold arrears to the treasury in a single instalment. If the YMCA failed to obey the order, the Revenue Department would evict it from the land and repossess the leasehold.

The government gave administrative sanctions for constructing railway overbridges at Kariyannur and Sudheelapadi in Palakkad using KIFFB funds. The Cabinet appointed T.N. Seema as the Nava Keralam Karma Padhathi coordinator for three years.