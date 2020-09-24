Single-day high of 343 in Kottayam

SLTCs opened in view of case surge

Kottayam recorded its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 343 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

Of the new cases, 338 people, including 29 workers of an industrial unit at Mallikassery in Elikkulam panchayat, contracted the virus through local transmission. As many as 15% of the total cases are aged above 60.

Elikkulam panchayat recorded the highest number of cases with 32 testing positive, followed by Kottayam with 31 cases. Cases were also reported from Kumarakom 18, Erattupetta 16, Thiruvarppu 11, Bharanganam and Pampady 10 each. Changanassery, Aymanom, and Chembu reported 14 cases each.

With 130 recoveries during the day, the district has 3,008 active cases.

In view of the surge in cases, the Health Department has revised its treatment strategy by commencing COVID second-line treatment centres (SLTCs) and promoting home care for asymptomatic patients. At the same time, the rising caseload is stretching the treatment network as medium risk and high-risk patients are increasing proportionately.

Taking note of the situation, SLTCs were opened at Pala, Uzhavoor, and Changanassery by converting the First Line Treatment Centres there. The SLTCs are equipped to provide treatment for medium risk patients, while high-risk patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital and the District General Hospital, which are designated as COVID specialty hospitals.