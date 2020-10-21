Singer ‘Zero Babu’ no more

K.J. Mohammed Babu, veteran theatre and film singer and musician, died here on Wednesday. He was 80. Popular as ‘Zero Babu’, he was ailing for long owing to age-related illnesses. He earned the attention of music lovers for his drama songs early in his career. His debut film song was “Kanninu Kanninu...” from the movie Kudumbini in 1964.
The hit number ‘Open Zero Vannu Kazhinjal Vangum Njanoru Motor Car...” in the play Daivavum Manushanyum by PJ Theatres gifted him the title Zero Babu. He had acted in the movies Maadatharuvi and Kabuliwala, the latter being his last. The veteran artiste had composed music for movies that include Kurukkante Kalyanam and Marakkillorikkalum.
He was associated with the award-winning actor/director P.J. Antony and shared a special bond with the iconic singer of West Kochi, Mehboob. Beginning his career at the age of 10, singing the songs of Lata Mangeshkar, Babu went on to croon several popular numbers for plays and films in the 1960s and 70s.
