Singer P.K. Medini felicitated

Published - October 04, 2024 11:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 

The Hindu Bureau

Singer P.K. Medini visited the Kerala Assembly on Friday when the House paid homage to the victims of the landslides in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Later, Speaker A.N. Shamseer presented the veteran singer with a memento at a brief function held in his chamber. He also released her music album ‘Wayanadin Manatharil Sneham Nirayatte’ on the occasion. She also sang a few revolutionary songs on the occasion. Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan and U. Pratibha and Assembly secretary A. Krishnakumar were also present.

