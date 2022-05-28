Singer Edava Basheer dead

Veteran singer Edava Basheer died here on Saturday. He was 78.

Sources said the musician collapsed on the stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond's orchestra in Alappuzha. Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.

Born at Edava in Thiruvananthapuram, Basheer had sung a number of movie songs but was better known for his stage performances.

He completed his Ganabooshanam (academic degree in music) from Swathi Thirunal Music Academy. In 1972, he formed Kollam Sangeethalaya Ganamela troupe.