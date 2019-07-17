Singapore Tourism Board initiative to woo travel lovers

With the new destination brand ‘Passion made Possible’, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has embarked on a series of collaborative initiatives to attract diverse travellers.

The State capital was the venue for the STB’s eight-city road show on Friday to increase the footfall to Singapore from the metros and tier-II cities of the country.

Themed ‘Growing Connections, Achieving Together’, the STB presented the latest developments in the Singapore tourism scene and presented new offerings like Passion Tours, Jewel Changi Airport, Rainforest Lumina, the upcoming Wildlife Ecotourism Hub, Design Orchard, and Gardens by the Bay.

Stakeholders from Singapore representing hotels, airlines, destination management companies, and cruise operators attended the road show.

Later, Adrian Kong, area director, India & South Asia-Mumbai, told a press conference that the STB was looking forward to working closely with travel trade partners here.

Close ties

Singapore received 1.44 million visitors last year from India, crossing the one-million mark for the fourth time in a row. India is the third largest visitor source market for Singapore and the country retained its position as the top source market for cruise travel with 1.6 lakh travellers, Mr. Kong said.

Scoot, Silk Air, and Singapore Airlines will be announcing special fares till July 31, he added.