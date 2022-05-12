SilverLine will lead State into a deadend: Neelakandan

Congress conducts campaign against project in Kannur

KANNUR

Social and environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan has said that the semi-high speed rail (SilverLinel) project will be the last development project in Kerala and there will be a situation where it will not be possible to implement any other projects.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the District Congress Committee-led “People’s Movement Against State Encroachment” campaign launched on Thursday from the Payyanur old bus stand area against the government’s decision to go ahead with the SilverLine project.

He said that Kerala would fall into a debt trap irrevocably through this project and due to the bad experience, it would become difficult to get land for any other development project in the State. That is why the SilverLine will be the last development project in Kerala, he said.

Mr. Neelakadan quipped that while the prices of petroleum products, gold, and consumer durables were going up, it was a miracle that the cost of the K-Rail project was going down every month.

“When the information is sought in the existing Detailed Project Report, which has not even marked the buffer zone, the authorities said that there will be changes in DPR. Then why are they showing so much hurry to install the yellow survey stones,” he asked.

He said the project is not just about losing of land by the people, but also about the environmental impact the project will have across the State.

Mr. Neelakandan said during the last monsoon, all the districts except Alappuzha were at risk of landslips. The hilly region will also have to bear the brunt of the K-Rail disaster as extensive granite mining will be carried out from the hilly areas for the K-Rail project.

He later inaugurated the campaign by handing over the flag to DCC president Martin George, the captain of the procession. The procession, after visiting Kunhimangalam, Pazhayangadi, Cherukunnu Thara, Irinav Town, Pappinisseri panchayat, Pappinisseri Congress office, Valapattanam Manna, Arpanthodu, and Thalap mosque, concluded at Kannur Caltex.