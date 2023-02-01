ADVERTISEMENT

SilverLine vital for Kerala’s development: CM

February 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indicating the State’s resolve to persist with the K-Rail project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Wednesday that the government will initiate further steps on the project after obtaining the Centre’s approval. The SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project is vital for the development of the State, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also sought to allay concerns regarding the land acquisition process for the project. Such steps will be initiated only after conducting a social impact study and public hearings, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US