SilverLine vital for Kerala’s development: CM

February 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indicating the State’s resolve to persist with the K-Rail project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Wednesday that the government will initiate further steps on the project after obtaining the Centre’s approval. The SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project is vital for the development of the State, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also sought to allay concerns regarding the land acquisition process for the project. Such steps will be initiated only after conducting a social impact study and public hearings, he added.

