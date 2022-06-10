SilverLine survey in Kozhikode put off after protest

Protesters not local people, says councillor

The social impact assessment for the SilverLine project has been put off in Panniyankara village in Kozhikode district for three days owing to public protest. The private agency entrusted with the survey could not complete its work in four houses near Kallittathulammuttam Parambu in Payyanakkal ward of the Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday.

The survey started in Kozhikode district almost two weeks ago, and works have been completed in Karuvanthiruthy, Cheruvannur and Beypore villages. Panniyankara and Kasaba villages are the next, but the agency could not go ahead with the survey.

Digital path

A month ago, protesters had resisted laying of survey stones, following which the government had abandoned the process. The agencies entrusted with the survey have been asked to carry it out digitally.

“We did not allow officials to enter our houses,” said Faisal Pallikkandy, who has been spearheading anti K-Rail protests in the region.

Meanwhile, N. Jayasheela, corporation councillor from Payyanakal ward, claimed that the protesters in the ward were not local people, and that the residents were in favour of the project. The survey in Panniyankara village may resume on Monday.