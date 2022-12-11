Silverline sanction from Centre just wishful thinking: Minister

December 11, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Saturday that the Chief Minister’s declaration that Centre’s sanction will be accorded for SilverLine project is just wishful thinking on his part and that the Modi Government will never impose a project on people that goes against popular interest.

He also accused Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to pull a fast one on the people of Kerala by claiming that the Centre’s sanction was awaited.

Kerala will instead have the high-speed train, Vande Bharat, soon in service in the State, he said, while talking to the media in the capital.

The K-Rail Corporation has not been able to complete the Detailed Project Report of the project. Just because of the scheme, it is likely that the market value of prime land in some localities will seriously go down in the State, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He said that the CPI(M) was now trying its hand at minority appeasement in the State by ‘whitewashing” or putting its stamp of approval on Indian Union Muslim League. He said that IUML will not stop becoming a communal party just because it suits CPI(M)’s interests now.

In another function in the capital, organised by Kerala University Employees’ Sangh, Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the Opposition in Kerala, led by V.D. Satheesan, was also toeing the line of Pinarayi Vijayan

He said that by presenting a Bill against the Governor in the State Legislature, the Chief Minister was using the “temple of democracy” to institutionalise corruption. He alleged that it was because of pressure from IUML that the Congress was joining hands with CPI(M) to go against the Governor.

More than qualifications or merit, the CPI(M) only wanted Modi-haters and those who sang praises of the Chief Minister. Mallika Sarabhai’s appointment as the Chancellor only goes to prove that, he alleged

By appointing an activist like Ms. Sarabhai, CPI(M) was destroying the very foundation of the Universities in the State, Mr. Muraleedharan added.