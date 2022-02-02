SilverLine project yet to get Centre’s nod

NEW DELHI

02 February 2022 19:54 IST

Some details missing in DPR, Union Minister informs Parliament

The Centre is yet to give its nod to SilverLine, the semi-high-speed rail project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, citing lack of some details in the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday.

He added that KRDCL had been advised to provide detailed technical documents for examination of the project and decide the feasibility of the project.

Reply in House

Replying to whether the Union Government had given permission/NOC to the Government of Kerala for starting of the work on K-Rail, the Minister said: “No, Sir. The DPR is under examination by the Ministry of Railways. Sufficient details for technical feasibility are not available in the DPR. Therefore, the KRDCL has been advised to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particulars of railway land and private land, crossings over existing railway network, duly depicting affected railway asset through Zonal Railway for detailed examination of the project and to arrive at conclusion about feasibility of project.”

Financial viability will also be examined and firmed up after finalisation of technical parameters, Mr. Vaishnaw added in the written reply.

He was replying to questions raised by MPs N.K. Premachandran and K. Muraleedharan.

The KRDCL, a joint venture between the State government (51%) and Ministry of Railways (49%), had submitted the DPR of the project to the Ministry of Railways for approval. The cost of the project has been estimated to be ₹63,941 crore.

“Application for availing financing to the tune of ₹33,700 crore from various multilateral funding agencies (JICA, ADB, AII and KfW) has been submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs by KRDCL,” the Minister informed.

Asked if the government had taken notice of the protests against K-Rail in Kerala, the Minister answered in the affirmative. “Moreover, the Kerala government has issued 4(1) notification for conducting the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study report. The SIA Study report will bring out the extent of impact on public in general. Project is not yet sanctioned. Consideration of the project will depend upon technoeconomic viability of the project,” he added.