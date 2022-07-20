SilverLine: K-Rail yet to submit details sought by Railway Ministry, says Vaishnaw

Union Minister submits written reply in Parliament

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday made it clear in Parliament that the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) lacks sufficient details for the technical feasibility of the project. Despite being asked to to furnish the full details required to arrive at a conclusion, the KRDCL has not submitted these, said Mr. Vaishnaw.

The KRDCL was asked to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particulars of railway land and private land, crossings over existing network, duly depicting affected railway assets after site verification for the detailed examination of the project. However, the joint venture company of Kerala and the Union Ministry of Railways is yet to submit the details sought by the Railways, said Mr. Vaishnaw in a written reply in Parliament.

Further, soil condition, natural drainage, environmental issues, debt serviceability with mainly passenger traffic and so on will be looked into after receiving the details from the KRDCL, said the Minister. In addition, issues raised by the people, including debt servicing ability of the State, will also be looked into.

Some of the issues brought to the attention of the Centre include SilverLine affecting the prospects of the expansion of railway sidings operated by the Angamaly railway station for the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The proposed alignment will demolish several religious structures, and the proposed route of SilverLine is prepared in such a way that the same adversely affects the life and property of the residents of Poundukadavu in the capital district who have been residing there for the past 70 years. The heavy debt of the Kerala government which is even finding it difficult to pay the salaries and pensions of employees and so on. All these issues will be looked into by the Centre, said Mr. Vaishnaw.

Commenting on the reply of the Union Minister, a senior KRDCL officer said: “works on the joint survey on the railway land is under way. Once a detailed drawing is prepared after forming the land requirement details, the KRDCL will submit it along with other details the Ministry has sought. We hope that the same can be done in two to three weeks.”