SilverLine hits turbulence as 2 panellists withdraw from debate

Alok Verma, Sridhar Radhakrishnan withdraw

The debate on the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project organised by K-Rail has hit an air pocket with Alok Verma, former Railways Chief Engineer, informing the Chief Secretary that he will not take part in the conclave after the government failed to address the issues raised by him.

Another critic of the project, Sridhar Radhakrishnan, an engineer-cum-environmentalist, also expressed his unwillingness to attend the discussion over the manner in which authorities invited him to the meet.

However, K-Rail officials said they would go ahead with the debate on Thursday as scheduled. No new experts would be invited. Instead, environmental scientist R.V.G. Menon, who is on the opposing panel, would be given more time to express his views, they said .

“The invitation extended to me says that the objective of the discussion is voicing the views of experts so as to inform and educate the people of Kerala about the SilverLine project that will pave the way for a major leap in the multi-faceted development of the State. This raises the concern that the organisers might not be serious about listening to the views of the experts opposing the current plan of the project,” Mr. Verma says in a letter to the Chief Secretary.

He also expresses his disappointed at the removal of Joseph C. Mathew from the panel of experts. Mr. Verma says he was earlier informed that the debate was being organised at the instructions of the Chief Secretary and that the Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, will act as the moderator. But, the formal invitation does not say that the invitation was extended on behalf of the Chief Secretary and says that a retired officer of the Personnel (HR) Department of Railways has replaced the Principal Secretary as the moderator, which cannot be agreed.

Mr. Verma told The Hindu that the government did not seem to want a purposeful discussion on the subject.

Meanwhile, Mr. Menon told mediapersons that he would take part in the debate and air his apprehension about the project.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said a large community of people had expressed apprehension as they would be affected by the project. The government must first interact with them.

“To date, no government officials and the Chief Minister were willing to see or hear their plight. What is the use of holding discussions with those who have nothing to lose in the name of the project,” he asked.